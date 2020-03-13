China returnee quarantined at Kanniyakumari Medical College Hospital

By Express News Service

NAGERCOIL: A youth, who has a travel history of China, South Korea and Japan, has been admitted to a quarantine ward at Government Kanniyakumari Medical College Hospital on Thursday. Meanwhile, an additional quarantine ward has been opened at the medical college hospital to treat coronavirus cases.

Following the outbreak of coronavirus disease in China, students of Kanniyakumari district studying in China and others started returning to their native. This prompted the officials to open an isolation ward. As more such persons are expected to return, an additional quarantine ward was opened at the hospital on Wednesday.

Hospital Dean Dr R Suganthy said that the two emergency wards have four and nine beds, respectively. On Thursday, a youth who had visited China, South Korea and Japan was admitted to one of the quarantine wards. Sources said the youth's blood sample and throat secretions were extracted and sent for testing. The youth is the sole person admitted to the quarantine ward, the dean added.

Meanwhile, Collector Prashant M Wadnere, speaking to reporters, said that the health department was taking coronavirus preventive measures in the district. As Kanniyakumari attracts tourists from other states and foreigners, officials are on the ground.