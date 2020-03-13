Coronavirus: Tourism, hospitality sectors staring at heavy losses this holiday season

By Express News Service

TIRUCHY: As visas stand cancelled till April 15, the travel and tourism sector is staring at heavy losses this holiday season. The situation can only turn from bad to worse with Tiruchy already recording drop in footfall of international passengers.

An average of 1.25 lakh international passengers use the airport per month. This count fell by 20,000 in February.

With coronavirus spreading fast and countries clamping restrictions on travel, tour operators in the city are expecting flight cancellations.

Airlines with less than 25 per cent occupancy are more likely to cancel flights. Operations in the international sector also are likely be disrupted, they fear.

Kuwait will indefinitely shut its doors from March 13 to passenger traffic but permit cargo movement. Sri Lanka has stopped visa on arrival facility for tourists including Indians.

Countries like the United States of America have announced visa regulations. Such developments would have a cascading effect in the sector, tour operators in the city said.

Further, they point out that the hospitality sector will also take a blow as Tiruchy and Thanjavur are frequented by foreigners.

Cargo agents, on the other hand, hope that the situation would not affect their business.

“Visa cancellations has been announced for people visiting the country. We would face a heavy loss if flights are cancelled,” said SA Sayeed, president of Express Courier Operators Association.