COVID-19 takes centre stage in Assembly; canards raise worries

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Thursday asserted that there was no need to be panicky about the coronavirus threat as the State government has taken every possible step to prevent it. “Only those who come from foreign countries, maybe infected and are being screened thoroughly and if found positive, proper treatment is being given. As such, no need to be panicky about it,” the Chief Minister said, responding to the queries of opposition parties in the State Assembly.

Responding to the discussion on the call attention motion raised by AIADMK, DMK, Congress and IUML during the zero hour, Health Minister C Vijaya Basker expressed concern over the spread of canards regarding coronavirus. “Rumours about coronavirus spread faster than the virus itself. So, I appeal to the people to believe only official information given in a transparent manner by the State Health department. Corona did not spread in Tamil Nadu and hence, it does not have impact in the State.”

The Minister said per day, around 8,500 passengers arrive at airports in Tamil Nadu and all of them were being thoroughly screened. So far, 1.46 lakh passengers have been screened and 1,465 under surveillance.”Till now, over 60 persons have been affected by this infection across the country and around a lakh across the globe.”Pointing out that the virus had a very low mortality, the Minister said in China where it originated, the mortality rate remained between 2 to 3% while in other countries, the mortality is just 0.2%.

Advising people not to visit affected places, the Minister said, ”We need not panic but need to be cautious by giving importance to self-hygiene.” He said those who have been affected by cancer, cardiac ailments, diabetes and those with less immunity, besides those above 70, should wear masks to protect themselves. Children should also be looked after safely.” Referring to the general belief that coronavirus would not spread during summer, the Health Minister said it was not proved yet.

The Kancheepuram engineer who has been tested positive, has been treated and would be returning home in a day or two. All those who contacted him from airport to Kancheepuram, were identified and tests were conducted on them. None of them had contracted the virus from the engineer.

Lighter moments

Chennai: The Assembly witnessed light-hearted banter during the discussion on coronavirus on Thursday. Deputy Leader of the Opposition, Durai Murugan, in a lighter vein, said, “The Health Minister said not to believe rumours. But it is the government which spreads rumours. You say don’t go to places where people gather in large numbers. But we travel with fear.” CM Palaniswami said, “The Leader of Opposition fears about the virus perhaps because the Minister said it might affect those who are 70 plus. You need not worry. Even though you are an elderly person, best doctors are available in Tamil Nadu.”