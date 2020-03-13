Government offices yet to shift to integrated complex

P Thiruselvam By

Express News Service

ARIYALUR: The district administration is paying rent to owners of private buildings from where government offices function despite having an integrated complex ready for use.

In 2013, former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa inaugurated a two-storey building on Jayankondam road that would house offices of government departments. But the complex has been largely vacant and several government offices continue to function out of private buildings for rent which defeats the purpose of providing all facilities under a single roof. Repeated petitions by social activists for the relocation of offices to government building has seen no result.

Currently, the office of assistant director of Panchayats and food safety function from the building. The offices for TNEB, fire and rescue, education and TWAD function out of private buildings across the town. The SP office was shifted to a new building six months ago. More than 15 rooms lye vacant.

R Sankar, president of Legal Awareness and Anti-Corruption Organisation, said, “Rooms are gathering dust and cobwebs without maintenance. Many government offices do not have their own buildings. If all these are moved to the complex, it will be easy for the public to get their work done.” He also complained of anti-social elements using the premises for drinking and littering. “We have repeatedly raised the issue with the district administration, but they ignore,” he said.