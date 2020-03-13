STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Madras HC dismisses plea seeking school closure due to coronavirus

No school-going child has been infected with the virus in the State so far.

Published: 13th March 2020 05:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th March 2020 05:55 AM

Madras High Court

Madras High Court (File Photo | D Sampath Kumar/EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: All precautions are being taken to contain the transmission of coronavirus in schools, the State government informed the Madras High Court on Thursday. No school-going child has been infected with the virus in the State so far. The court was hearing a petition that called for closure of schools in the State to protect schoolchildren. 

Terming it a knee-jerk reaction, the bench said, “Such cavalier petition does not deserve to be entertained.” The petitioner had not disclosed in the entire affidavit even a single incident of the virus occurrence in educational institutions.    

The petitioner, however, made it clear that schools are places where children gather in groups. As children cannot follow the precautionary measures as suggested by the Health Department, there are higher chances of a child showing symptoms of flu being isolated over fear of the virus, the petitioner claimed. State government counsel submitted that two circulars were sent by government to education department on the detailed precautionary measures to be undertaken by schools.

