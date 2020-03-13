‘Many students do not know to apply theory they have learnt’

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: “By getting a degree alone, you cannot get a job. One must have skills in their area of education and complete interest on the job they are doing. Most importantly, students must be aware of employability,” said PV Vasanthakumar, convener HR committee, Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) on Thursday.

He was speaking at a conference ‘Enhancing employability for students’, organised by FICCI in association with Abdur Rahman Crescent Institute of Science and Technology, here. Citing an example on lack of awareness about employability among students, he said, “Indian railways had recently announced Khalasi post, for which the eligibility was a 10th pass. More than two crore people applied, of which, 80 lakh were found to be engineering graduates.

This is why we must create awareness.” Students from SRM Institute of Science and Technology, Vellore Institute of Technology and Abdur Rahman Crescent Institute of Science and Technology, participated. In his special address on industrial expectation from students, C Jayakumar, Head, HR, L&T group, said, “Operational efficiency, automation and leveraging latest technology is where students can be differentiators. I found a lot of students do not know to apply the theory they have learnt, think of that knowledge in real life.”