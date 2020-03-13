STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Pre-kg, LKG, UKG classes in Tamil Nadu ordered to remain shut till March 31

A government notification, while stating this, also said that institutions bordering Kerala, which had reported the most number of coronavirus positive cases in South India.

Published: 13th March 2020 09:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th March 2020 09:37 PM   |  A+A-

coronavirus, coronavirus school

Schoolchildren wear masks in view of coronavirus outbreak. (Photo | G Satyanarayana, EPS)

By PTI

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government on Friday announced that pre kindergarten, LKG and UKG classes in public and private institutions would remain shut upto March 31 in view of the coronavirus scare.

A government notification, while stating this, also said that institutions bordering Kerala, which had reported the most number of coronavirus positive cases in South India, should declare holidays for students upto Class V.

"In Kanniyakumari, Tirunelveli, Tenkasi, Theni, Coimbatore, Tiruppur and Nilgiri districts, there will be no classes for students upto class V till March 31," it said.

Earlier,Chief Minister K Palaniswami reviewed the state's preventive measures as a follow up to the March 6 exercise.

However there was no official word on what transpired at the meeting held at the Secretariat.

Health and Family welfare minister C Vijayabhaskar, who was also present, said the Union Health Ministry was in constant touch with the state government and monitoring its preparedness to control the outbreak.

"As you may be aware WHO announced #Covid19 as pandemic. The Health and Family Welfare Ministry is in constant touch with TN Health and monitoring our preparedness," he said in his social media accounts.

"I appeal to the public to cooperate with the Government actions, avoid travel and practice hygiene measures. If there are any symptoms, visit a doctor", he said.

The Chief Minister had on March 12 had sought to allay fears over coronavirus, saying the state was home to the best medical practitioners in the country and people need not panic Vijayabhaskar has been reviewing the measures taken by the department ever since the state reported its first incident on March 7, in which a 45-year-old engineer tested positive for COVID19.

He had urged people to cooperate with the government initiatives and also advised against taking up travel and also to follow hygiene measures.

Tamil Nadu had reported its first coronavirus case on March 7 when a 45-year-old engineer from Kancheepuram had tested positive after returning from Oman.

However, he tested negative and is expected to be discharged in the coming days.

Chief Secretary K Shanmugam had said the government has instructed private hospitals in the state to set up isolation wards and state transport corporations and the Railways to screen passengers.

"..since neighbouring two states (Kerala and Karnataka) have reported high cases of coronavirus, Tamil Nadu has to be extra cautious in screening people moving inter state," he had said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Coronavirus school TN Tamil Nadu school shut down COVID 19 Coronavirus Outbreak
India Matters
Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah (Photo | PTI)
Farooq Abdullah set to walk free after 7 months as J&K revokes detention order
Image of IPL Trophy used for representational purpose (Photo| Twitter/ @BCCI)
Coronavirus: BCCI postpones start of IPL from March 29 to April 15
Ganga Shandilya has been committed to her job since 1988, despite being afflicted with polio in one hand. (Photo | ANI)
'Dr. Mausi' provides healthcare to villagers in Naxal-affected Dantewada for 32 years
COVID-19 scare: Shivling also wears face mask at this Varanasi temple

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Narrow escape for 26 passengers after private bus catches fire in Hyderabad
Doctors screen a patient in an area set aside for possible COVID-19 patients at a homeopathic hospital in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi declares coronavirus as epidemic, total cases in India 84
Gallery
A global pandemic is no good sign for Hollywood, which manufactures expensive movies eyeing audience all over the world. From James Bond to new-gen XMen, here are some of the popular flicks that have got the COVID-19 shock so far.
Fast & Furious 9, Disney movies among Hollywood releases postponed due to Coronavirus outbreak | Antlers, Mulan, No Time to Die and more
Ever since the coronavirus first emerged in December 2019 in China, over 1,30,000 cases have been reported globally. Around 116 countries have been affected by the fatal contagious disease and over 4,900 lives have been lost. Many famous people around the
Politicians to movie stars: Here's the list of famous people who have contracted coronavirus
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp