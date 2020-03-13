Residents of this village living under a reign of simian terror for two years

P Thiruselvam By

Express News Service

ARIYALUR: A troop of monkeys has been unleashing terror in Muniyankurichi for more than two years. Residents of the village complain that monkeys enter houses at will and damage pots and pans after having their fill.

Over 1,500 families live in the village and most of them are into agriculture. Paddy, groundnut, tomato and drumstick are the main crops grown in the village.

Since many villagers are farming, it is the norm for them to visit their fields in the morning and return home in the afternoon or evening. Aware of the deserted state, monkeys descend upon the village from take the forest nearby. They break into tiled roofed houses and destroy everything in sight, threatening those who happen to be at home.

Muniyankurichi resident MK Arulraja said, "I grow cotton and tomatoes on an acre. With no men in the field, the monkeys grab the tomatoes and climb on to coconut trees to eat them. Last week, monkeys jumped on a cable and damaged it. They are getting bolder by the day. They enter a field near mine and gorge on groundnuts. They have damaged all the farmland." Arulraja also said farmers have burst crackers to chase away monkeys, but it had little effect. Monkeys stay in the trees at night and sometimes never leave the village where it is easy to avail food, he said.

Another resident, C Kannadasan, said, "When we are not at home, the monkeys get into our houses, take away or eat the food and throw our possessions out on the road. I could not sleep at home because the monkeys jump on the roof, creating a racket. We are very worried the monkeys may attack our children. Forest officials must take action before the monkeys cause major damage."

District Forest Officer T Elangovan told TNIE, "The public should not give treats to monkeys as they would then never leave. We are also raising awareness in many places. No complaints were received from Muniyankurichi village, but we will check and take necessary action," he said.