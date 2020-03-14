STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Business hit as footfall drops at Tiruchy international Airport

Visa restrictions on travellers to India came into effect from Friday. The impact was visible on the very first day as passenger footfall reduced significantly at Tiruchy international Airport (TIA).

By Jose K Joseph
Express News Service

This had a cascading effect on airport taxi services. The dwindling passenger traffic has forced some drivers to rethink on whether to continue in the airport.

“We are getting a few customers as passengers would not have to pay the entry fee if they use the airport taxi service. If the footfall reduces further, our company would struggle to pay salaries. This is not the case with app-based cab operators,” Murugan, a driver in the airport said. “Normally, we get a lot of customers during summer holiday season. Now, we are looking at a loss of 20 to 30 per cent this month. If the situation continues, the business would face heavy losses. The situation is almost the same at Chennai airport,” an airport taxi service employee said.

Those managing parking services are also facing a loss. “Most people doing business at the airport are having a tough time this holiday season. Some flights have only 60 per cent occupancy. Unlike previous years, many people are not coming to receive those arriving at the airport. This has reduced occupancy of parking spots,” said a person in charge of the airport parking facility.

Some passengers who arrived at TIA on Friday raised concerns about visa restrictions imposed in various countries. “We came from Dubai via Sri Lanka. Health officials checked us at the airports in Dubai, Sri Lanka and Tiruchy. We heard we may have to submit a medical certificate for our return trip. If the Gulf countries come up with more restrictions in the coming days, it would affect our return,” said Murugan (name changed), a passenger employed in Dubai.

With more countries imposing visa restrictions on Friday, several NRIs decided to cancel their visit to their home State this summer. Tour operators in the city pointed out this would further reduce footfall at TIA in the coming days.”

Many of our regular customers told us they have cancelled their visits as they were worried about possible restrictions in the coming days. Some said their companies requested employees to avoid international trips this year and many changed their travel plans,” said a major travel agent in the city.

