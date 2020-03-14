Dumping of medical waste from Kerala sparks concern

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Superintendent of Police Sujith Kumar on Friday confirmed that the lorry seized on Sunday last was not laden with medical waste. The lorry was seized from Navakari and two persons were arrested.

The Superintendent of Police said that the lorry was carrying plastic waste. However, sources alleged that vehicles carrying more than 35 tonnes of medical waste to be dumped in the district were caught by the public in the past seven days.

Besides, a truck-load of waste, including medical, was dumped in an open area near Kinathukadavu on Friday last week. Farmer T Sundaramoorthy, living near Kinathukadavu, said, “A lorry full of waste, including medical, weighing 20 tonnes, was brought and dumped on 2.5 acres belonging to one Muthukumar. After two days, we became aware of it because of the stench.” ENS