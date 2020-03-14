Kanyakumari MP seeks Centre’s help to bring back fishers stranded in Iran

By Express News Service

NAGERCOIL: Kanniyakumari MP H Vasanthakumar urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to repatriate the stranded Indian fishermen from Iran with the assistance of the Indian Air Force by Monday.

In his letter, which the parliamentarian handed over to the prime minister in New Delhi, he stated that the fishermen were not getting access to proper food and medical attention in Iran. “Over 1,000 Indian fishermen, including those from Kanniyakumari, are stranded in Iran and its neighbouring islands owing to the coronavirus outbreak.

The Arabs are forcing them to leave and Iran had cancelled all its outward flights. With their lives in danger, the fishermen want to come back to India immediately,” he said.