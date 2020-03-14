Officials in the dark as sand mined from river

P Thiruselvam By

Express News Service

ARIYALUR: Residents of Thiruvenganur near Thirumanur complained that some people were mining sand from Kollidam under the pretext of collecting savudu sand. The district administration and mineral department had given permission to the villagers to take savudu sand near Kollidam river, based on which they have been extracting it for about two months.

However now, villagers complained that some people were mining sand from the river, A complaint has been submitted to the Collector.

V Muthukumaran, an advicate, said, “Authorities have not specified how much sand can be taken. People collect river sand uncounted especially during night and no one inspects this activity.”

M Chandran, a resident of Thiruvenganur said, “More than 100 lorries carry sand everyday. The river benefits five districts, including Perambalur, Ariyalur and Thanjavur benefit from the Kollidam river. Collecting sand continuously from the river bed will create water problem in these areas.”

He added that the movement of lorries on the river shore will also cause damage to it.