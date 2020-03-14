Trees to make way for Karur-Puliyur road

Aravind Raj By

Express News Service

KARUR: Road widening projects have been a sensitive issue in the State. A recent initiative by the NHAI to widen a 7-km stretch in Karur has met with strong opposition from members of the public and environmental activists.

The central agency has started widening of the Karur-Puliyur road that would connect the town to the National Highway (NH 81).

Hundreds of trees on both sides of the road are to be felled for this project. With wirk underway, people have slammed NHAI for the decision. Environmental activist Vijayan said, “Karur is one of the hottest districts in the State and felling of trees is condemnable. The shrinking green cover in the district is one of the reasons. Instead of planting trees, officials are chopping down nature’s shade here. The trees on both sides of the Karur-Puliyur road are more than 70 years old. These are among the few trees in the district which are over 50 years of age.”

Ilamaran, also an activist, said, “When we look at the ratio of the number of trees planted to the number of trees chopped down, the latter is far ahead.

Even if the government cannot plant new trees, they should at least stop chopping down the existing ones. There is no need to uproot the trees on the Puliyur road because there is no traffic congestion so there is no need to widen it. Officials are claiming the project is being carried out keeping the future in mind. We can think about widening the road when the need arises.”

On Friday Puliyur residents and activists staged a protest following which workers halted felling of trees. Activists then submitted a petition with the District Collector in this regard.