After primary schools, Tamil Nadu directs closure of malls, theatres in 16 border districts till March 31 

By PTI

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government on Sunday directed closure of all kintergarden and primary schools till March 31 as it stepped up preventive measures against coronavirus.

Chief Minister K Palaniswami also issued order for closure of cinema halls and malls where people gather in large numbers till the month-end in the taluks in 16 districts bordering neighbouring Kerala and Karnataka, where the number of COVID-19 cases is on the rise, an official release said.

Coronavirus LIVE UPDATES | UK national tests positive for coronavirus; 20 passengers deboarded at Kochi airport

In a series of measures, he also ordered released Rs 60 crore from the State Disaster relief fund to spruce up the preventive mechanism for containing the spread of the virus, which, however, has infected only one person in the state so far.

The 45-year-old engineer from neighbouring Kancheepuram district is set to be discharged from hospital in coming days as he has recovered and tested negative for COVID-19.