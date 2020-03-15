Honoring Maruthakasi, the legendary Tamil lyricist, in his centenary year

K Ezhilarasan By

Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Kadavul ennum mudhalali kandedutha thozilali..

Vivasayee!

So sang comedian-turned-politician Karunas, the MLA for Thiruvadanai, during a recent session of the State Assembly. He was praising Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami for announcing the Cauvery delta as a protected special agriculture zone. The selection of song could not have been more appropriate as Palaniswami has tried to draw on the legacy of AIADMK founder and filmstar M G Ramachandran and Vivasayee is from a popular MGR film.

The song owes its timelessness — in capturing the lives of farmers and boosting the image of political leaders — to its lyrics, penned by the versatile A Maruthakasi. As his centenary year draws to a close without much fanfare, his verses have gained significance again amidst a political churn, last seen in Tamil Nadu when his associate MGR left the DMK to start the then ADMK. The association was creatively and politically fruitful for both.

MGR’s favourite

Maruthakasi was born on February 13, 1920, in Melakudikadu, a village on the banks of the Kollidam in what is now Ariyalur district. His mother, Milagaayi Ammal, a talented folk singer and father, Ayyamperumal, an agriculturist, had a strong influence on his writing. He started writing lyrics for songs sung in dramas that performed near his village. He got his film break after singer Tiruchy Loganathan performed one of his drama songs at an audition at Salem Modern Theatres. The owner of Modern Theatres, T R Sundaram, intrigued by the lyrics, sent for Maruthakasi to write songs for his films made by him. Thus, he made his debut in Mayavathi in 1949, bringing an authenticity and understanding to lyrics about agriculture rarely seen in film songs before.

One of MGR’s favourite lyricists, he dominated the industry for the three decades. “As far as I know only two Tamil film heroes completely understood the power of songs. One was N S Krishnan and the other one was M G Ramachandran. We have heard of the instances of MGR waiting for months for songs with attractive lyrics in his films,” lyricist Yuga Barathi said. To such a star, the versatile Maruthakasi was invaluable. So much so that when Maruthakasi quit the profession and returned to his village between 1963 and 1967, it was MGR — recovering from a gunshot wound — who ensured his comeback.

“One telling instance of MGR’s fondness towards Maruthakasi is what happened during the filming of Ninaithathai Mudippavan. In the film, MGR played dual roles. He was not satisfied with the lyrics written by Kannadhasan for one song and sent for Maruthakasi. The lyricist gave him the popular Kannai nambathey unnai yemattrum,” Yuga Barathi said.

Versatile writer

“Maruthakasi was gifted with the ability to instantly write for a range of situations and genres. Some lyricists are only comfortable writing love songs while some prefer philosophical songs and others songs of a particular genre. Maruthakasi was an all-rounder,” said lyricist Piraisoodan.For instance, his lullaby song Neelavanna Kanna Vaada was popular. For a cremation scene in the movie Rambaiyin Kadhal, he penned the evergreen – Samarasam ulavum idamey – in which he described the crematorium as a place of equality, where people regardless of caste or class were cremated. In fact, a significant number of Tamil film songs from 1950 to 1960, were written by Maruthakasi. By the time he retired, he had written close to 4,000 songs and worked with some 50 music composers.

People’s language

According to Piraisoodan, before Maruthakasi’s entry into the industry, lyrics were not much understood by common people.“It was Maruthakasi who brought the people’s language into film songs. If you read his lyrics even without music they are clear and meaningful,” he said. It was Maruthakasi who wrote songs for the first colour Tamil movie Alibabavum 40 Thirudargalum, starring MGR. Maasila unmai kaadhale marumo selvam vantha pothiley was a hit love song from the film. In another song - Azhagana ponnu than athukketha kannu than - in the same movie, the woman would respond, in the next line, with ‘I have nothing but self-respect’.

Even in love songs, Maruthakasi injected social messages. In the film Aadavantha Deivam there is a song featuring a couple stuck in a hut with a leaky roof amidst a downpour. The lyricist wrote a song for the situation, Sottu sottunu sottuthu paru ingey, in which he compares the drops of rain to the sweat dripping from the forehead of a toiling poor man. In the same song, he compares the downpour to the harsh words used by some wealthy people against the people of the lower classes.“A majority of his songs bear social messages. Similarly, almost all his songs reflect the lives of the common people,” said Maruthabarani, the lyricist’s son.

Son of the soil

As evidenced by Karunas’ performance, Maruthakasi’s songs on agriculture remain popular among the farmers. Another of his famous songs about farmers is Yer munaikku ner inga yethuvume ilai (Nothing in the world is equal to the tip of a plough). Many present-day lyricists express wonder at his turn of phrase and believe none but Maruthakasi could write such songs about farming. “Many confuse some of Maruthakasi’s songs with Pattukottai Kalyanasundaram songs. Given that Kalyanasundaram was known as a leftist, Maruthakasi songs were equally rational and progressive,” Madhukkur Ramalingam, CPM functionary and writer, said.

Admirers cite his song - Manapparai maadukatti Mayavaram yeru pootti - in the Sivaji-starer Makkalai Petra Maharasi, to highlight Maruthakasi’s knowledge of farming. “In this song, he mentions the names of places across Tamil Nadu known for specific farming activities. If you analyse the lyrics, you learn of Manapparai bull, Mayavaram plough, Athur kichadi samba rice, Madurai harvesters, Pollachi market and Virudhunagar traders,” Ramalingam pointed out.“This listing of several places in a song was first attempted by Maruthakasi. Later on, lyricist Vairamuthu tried something similar with Thanjavur mannu eduthu, Thamiraparani thanni vittu,” Ramalingam said.

The Tamil Nadu government nationalized his works in 2007, 18 years after his death.Now, his admirers and family urge the government to install his statue and institute an annual award for best song in his name. Such a gesture in Maruthakasi’s centenary year would lead to future generations not only singing and appreciating his timeless songs but also remembering the name of the man who penned them.