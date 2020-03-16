COVID-19: Tamil Nadu goes under lockdown; schools, malls, theatres to be closed till March 31

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Following Karnataka, Tamil Nadu enters into complete lock down after Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Monday ordered closure of major places of public gatherings in the State.

Except for medical universities, all schools and colleges too would be closed till March 31. However, practical and entrance exams for students in classes 10,12 and in college will go on as planned. Further, the order states that strict action will be taken on people spreading fake news on coronavirus on social media.

Here are the lists of places closed until March 31 and further advisories: