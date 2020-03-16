COVID-19: Tamil Nadu goes under lockdown; schools, malls, theatres to be closed till March 31

CHENNAI: Following Karnataka, Tamil Nadu enters into complete lock down after Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Monday ordered closure of major places of public gatherings in the State.
Except for medical universities, all schools and colleges too would be closed till March 31. However, practical and entrance exams for students in classes 10,12 and in college will go on as planned. Further, the order states that strict action will be taken on people spreading fake news on coronavirus on social media.
Here are the lists of places closed until March 31 and further advisories:
-
Tourist resorts must be closed and no advance bookings must be made before March 31.
-
All Anganwadi centres will be closed
-
Theatres, malls, clubs, TASMAC bars, amusement parks, swimming pools, museums, zoos, and gymnasiums among other places will be closed.
-
People must refrain from large gatherings in places of religious worship, markets, wedding halls, social gatherings, cultural events and beaches.
-
All railway passengers must be strictly thermal screened during arrival to the State
-
Passengers crossing Toll Plazas must strictly be thermal screened
-
Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly will be closed for visitors
-
Coordinators must ensure delivery of dry ration worth 15 days of meal to all houses
-
Parents must ensure their children don’t venture out during holidays
-
People showing symptoms of cough, cold and sneezing must get immediate health check up
-
For any emergency, contact 24/7 helpline at 104, 044-29510400, 044-29510500, 9444340496 and 8754448477.