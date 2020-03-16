Eight cases test negative for coronavirus in Coimbatore, two reports awaited 

By PTI

COIMBATORE: No coronavirus cases were reported in the district and eight out of the 10 people screened tested negative, District Collector K Rajamani said on Monday.

Results of samples of a man who returned from Thailand and a woman from Qatar have been send for testing to Chennai and expected soon, Rajamani told reporters here.

All precautionary steps have been taken to check the spread of the virus and not only passengers but also employees and members of the public who visited the International Airport were screened, he said.

Besides, medical teams were posted at check posts, bordering Kerala, where a few positive cases were reported, he said.

Students who are coming to the city college from Kerala were asked to stay here only and cooperation of respective colleges have been sought to accommodate them, Rajamani said.

As per a state government order, malls and theatres were closed and political parties and organisations and educational institutions asked to avoid organising meetings or functions till month end.

Rajamani also warned of stringent action against traders who hoard masks and sanitisers.

The daily market at Mettupalayam witnessed only local buyers for banana and prices of major banana varieties like Nendran and Kathali declined, Mettupalayam Banana Traders Association sources said.