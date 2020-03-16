Smart works around Meenakshi Amman temple raise many an eyebrow

Shobana Radhakrishnan By

Express News Service

MADURAI: Ahead of Chithirai festival, the civic body has expedited various works related to Smart Cities Mission around Meenakshi Amman temple. The irregular schedule and the sudden commencement of works has affected the devotees and shopkeepers around the temple.

The ongoing works include replacement of paverblock roads with cobblestones in the four Chithirai Streets and linking of heritage sites through heritage route. In the four Masi streets, works to provide round-the-clock water supply, streetscape redesign and pedestrian pathway, storm water drains and underground utility cables are underway. As part of Jawaharlal Nehru National Urban Renewal Mission, underground sewerage system (UGSS) is being replaced in the four Masi streets.

Speaking to TNIE, Madurai Central Constituency MLA PTR Palanivel Thiaga Rajan said, "There were no complaint on the paverblock roads in the Chithirai streets. The residents only sought for desilting of underground drainage system. However, without holding a public opinion meeting the civic body is replacing it with low-quality cobblestones."

During festivals, the devotees would walk bare foot around the temple on those cobblestones which are not heat-resistent. "Besides, it is not feasible for children and senior citizens as the flooring is rough and uneven. The pathway is not disabled friendly. "Corporation officials said that they would paint the stones with heat reflective paints. This only seems to be yet another excuse for corruption," said the MLA.

As the Masi streets are dotted with wholesale shops, it is those shopkeepers who bear the brunt of the city getting smart. Speaking to TNIE a wholesale rice vendor K Jeyaraman said that the irregular schedule of the civic body to carry out the works have been affecting the business drastically over the past two months . "We were not given any prior notice of the ongoing works from the corporation. On one night the roads would be neat, the next day it would be dug up preventing us from opening the shop. We neither know the purpose nor the schedule of the works." He further added that he had lost his regular customers since the works began.

The shopkeepers also complained that in addition to the loss, they pay double the charges to unload the goods that are usually brought in heavy vehicles. An oil shop vendor J Prabakaran said, "The heavy vehicles are allowed only between 11 am and 3 pm in the city. As the roads are often dug, we park the lorry in the nearby streets and carry the goods. It takes double the time and manpower. Besides, if we could not unload the whole goods before 3 pm, we have to wait till the night which costs double the amount."

He added that lack of traffic diversion had also slowed down the works. "The officials neither divert the traffic to expedite the works, nor do they work in the night hours. While air pollution has been a major issue leading to drop down of customers, the pedestrian pathway is often inaccessible as there is no regulation in vehicle parking," said Prabakaran.

A highly-placed official from corporation said, "The detailed project report (DPR) for replacing paverblocks with cobblestones was made in the financial year 2016-2017 and the reason for replacement is unknown. We have been carrying out the works as per the DPR."

He further said that there was no such rule to issue notice to all the shopkeepers to carry out works on the roads that belong to the civic body. "With only a month left for the festival, the works have been halted and the roads dug would be restored temporarily in the four Masi streets at an estimated cost of Rs 90 lakh. After the festival, the works would be continued," the official added.