Coronavirus: Tale of dues and cancelled orders for textile units

By Express News Service

TIRUPUR: The impact novel Coronavirus has had on the textile sector has been devastating, say industrialists. Explaining the impact of COVID-19, Tiruppur Exporters’ Association (TEA) President Raja M Shanmugham on Monday said that garment exporters are yet to receive Rs 1,200 crore from European countries due to the spread of the virus.

Shanmugam said, “European buyers, particularly from Italy and Spain, have already asked exporters not to ship garments. They have asked that exporters wait for one or two months.”

“Some buyers are even cancelling the orders. Further, some are even deferring the payment for the goods that have already been exported.”