COVID-19: Tamil Nadu chief secretary issues preventive instructions to departments

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu chief secretary K Shanmugam on Tuesday issued a set of instructions on the preventive strategies to contain the spread of COVID-19 in the state.

Addressing all secretaries, the Director-General of Police, heads of all departments, district collectors, registrars of all universities and Central Government institutions in the state, the chief secretary said that official meetings should be restricted to the use of video conferencing applications.

The following instructions have been issued to various departments: