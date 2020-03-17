Demand for all-party meet on CAA, NPR turned down

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Revenue Minister RB Udhayakumar on Monday declined DMK’s demand for convening an all party-meeting to discuss the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Population Register (NPR), since already much had been discussed in the Assembly. Pointing out that many petitions in this regard were pending before the Supreme Court, Udhayakumar reiterated that the government would continue to remain as a protective shield for minorities in Tamil Nadu.

Regarding Chief Secretary K Shanmugam’s meeting with representatives of Muslim organisations, the minister said the Chief Secretary had explained the government’s stand on CAA, NPR and NRC and steps being taken to alleviate apprehensions. The minister also recalled that the representatives had met Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami in Dindigul and held discussions on it.