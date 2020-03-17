STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Keezhadi excavation: Unearthed bones sent for DNA research

Bones found at Keezhadi excavation site sent to US and Australia for DNA sequencing

Published: 17th March 2020 11:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th March 2020 11:37 AM   |  A+A-

Minister visiting the Keezhadi archeological site at Sivaganga district on Sunday | K K Sundar

By Jeyalakshmi Ramanujam
Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Kamaraj University (MKU) Vice-Chancellor (V-C) M Krishnan said bones unearthed from Keezhadi excavation site were taken for ancient DNA research to The United States and Australia.

The Tamil Nadu Archaeology Department has authorised MKU School of Biological Sciences to carry out research on artifacts unearthed from Keezhadi, Adichanallur and other excavation sites located in Tamil Nadu. As per the agreement, MKU will research the artefacts found in the excavations. The MKU officials have been planning to sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Harvard University's David Reich Lab. The MKU officials have also planned to ink pact with other varsities.

Speaking to TNIE, Krishnan said scientists from US and Australia have collected bone samples from Keezhadi. "After receiving the results from those varsities, MKU will enter into an MoU with them," he said.

He said MKU's School of Biological Science would establish a `2-crore-worth DNA testing lab to do preliminary 'DNA sequencing'.

Speaking to TNIE, R M Pitchappan, a renowned professor in genomics and a key player in the research, said two Indian scientists took bone samples from Keezhadi and sent to Birbal Sahni Institute of Palaeosciences (BSIP), Lucknow, for research. "Ancient DNA research will shed light on literary tradition, anthropology, history, oral tradition and the like," he added.

Speaking to TNIE, K Balakrishnan, Dean of Science and Special Officer of Madurai Kamaraj University, said "The bone samples were sent to BSIP since they have a pact with The University of Chicago. Based on the research results, a decision of signing a MoU with The University of Chicago will be taken. Once we signed a MOU, the samples will be directly sent to them."
He said the initial tests would reveal whether the bones were of human or an animal. "Then, DNA will be extracted from the bones for gene sequencing. Once done, it will be compared with the present sequence of genes and gene sequence present 3,000 years before."

He said climate plays a vital role in DNA extraction. Given the fact that Madurai district is comparatively hotter that North India, United States and other countries that have cool climate, the DNA can be extracted in good quality.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Keezhadi excavation site DNA research MKU
India Matters
A mall that has been locked down as part of coronavirus curbs in Bhubaneshwar. (Photo | Irfana, EPS)
COVID-19: India proposes extensive social distancing measures
The Supreme Court of India (File photo | PTI)
First Army, now Navy: SC nods yes to permanent commission for women 
Youngsters travelling in a train wear face masks as part of precautionary measures due to the coronavirus scare. A scene from Kozhikode railway station on Monday | Manu R Mavelil
65 lakh people vulnerable to coronavirus in Kerala, says IMA
For representational purposes (File | Reuters)
Moody's lowers India's GDP growth forecast to 5.3% in 2020

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
This is how India's temples are handling coronavirus
India set to be locked down? Government proposes extensive social distancing measures
Gallery
A global pandemic is no good sign for Hollywood, which manufactures expensive movies eyeing audience all over the world. From James Bond to new-gen XMen, here are some of the popular flicks that have got the COVID-19 shock so far.
Fast & Furious 9, Disney movies among Hollywood releases postponed due to Coronavirus outbreak | Antlers, Mulan, No Time to Die and more
Ever since the coronavirus first emerged in December 2019 in China, over 1,30,000 cases have been reported globally. Around 116 countries have been affected by the fatal contagious disease and over 4,900 lives have been lost. Many famous people around the
Politicians to movie stars: Here's the list of famous people who have contracted coronavirus
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp