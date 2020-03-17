Keezhadi excavation: Unearthed bones sent for DNA research

Jeyalakshmi Ramanujam By

MADURAI: The Madurai Kamaraj University (MKU) Vice-Chancellor (V-C) M Krishnan said bones unearthed from Keezhadi excavation site were taken for ancient DNA research to The United States and Australia.

The Tamil Nadu Archaeology Department has authorised MKU School of Biological Sciences to carry out research on artifacts unearthed from Keezhadi, Adichanallur and other excavation sites located in Tamil Nadu. As per the agreement, MKU will research the artefacts found in the excavations. The MKU officials have been planning to sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Harvard University's David Reich Lab. The MKU officials have also planned to ink pact with other varsities.

Speaking to TNIE, Krishnan said scientists from US and Australia have collected bone samples from Keezhadi. "After receiving the results from those varsities, MKU will enter into an MoU with them," he said.

He said MKU's School of Biological Science would establish a `2-crore-worth DNA testing lab to do preliminary 'DNA sequencing'.

Speaking to TNIE, R M Pitchappan, a renowned professor in genomics and a key player in the research, said two Indian scientists took bone samples from Keezhadi and sent to Birbal Sahni Institute of Palaeosciences (BSIP), Lucknow, for research. "Ancient DNA research will shed light on literary tradition, anthropology, history, oral tradition and the like," he added.

Speaking to TNIE, K Balakrishnan, Dean of Science and Special Officer of Madurai Kamaraj University, said "The bone samples were sent to BSIP since they have a pact with The University of Chicago. Based on the research results, a decision of signing a MoU with The University of Chicago will be taken. Once we signed a MOU, the samples will be directly sent to them."

He said the initial tests would reveal whether the bones were of human or an animal. "Then, DNA will be extracted from the bones for gene sequencing. Once done, it will be compared with the present sequence of genes and gene sequence present 3,000 years before."

He said climate plays a vital role in DNA extraction. Given the fact that Madurai district is comparatively hotter that North India, United States and other countries that have cool climate, the DNA can be extracted in good quality.