More testing facilities to come up in Tamil Nadu

Chennai  will have its second Coronavirus testing facility at Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital.

Published: 17th March 2020 05:59 AM

A child who was tested negative for the novel coronavirus is offered a fruit by a medic at the ITBP quarantine facility. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chennai will have its second Coronavirus testing facility at Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital. Speaking to mediapersons on Monday after a review meeting, Health Minister C Vijayabaskar said the new facility will become operational in a couple of days. He added that two more testing centres — at Tiruvarur and Tirunelveli medical colleges — have become operational.

“The State is monitoring 16 districts which share border with Kerala. We have formed teams comprising police, doctors, staff nurses and health department officials to screen people entering from Kerala at check posts.”

“The State is being extra cautious as the number of COVID-19 infections are increasing in the country.” Vijayabaskar said, “One positive patient who is undergoing treatment at Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital is stable and will be discharged today.”

