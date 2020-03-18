STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Barter groceries for waste in Kaniyur

Kaniyur panchayat officials, in association with a non-governmental organisation, have come up with such an irresistible offer for the residents.

Published: 18th March 2020 09:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th March 2020 09:32 AM   |  A+A-

shop-grocery-store

Image for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Who would be unwilling to keep the surroundings clean in exchange for free grocery items? Kaniyur panchayat officials, in association with a non-governmental organisation, have come up with such an irresistible offer for the residents. The novel initiative of providing grocery items equal to the weight of waste collected is aimed at ensuring that the public places are not littered with plastics items.

Speaking to TNIE, Kaniyur Panchayat President K Velusamy (45) said that the pilot project would be launched on April 1. "We came up with this initiative after consulting with the public and environmentalists as drainage channels get frequently clogged with plastics items, affecting the flow of sewage water. First, it would be implemented at Unjapalayam village in the panchayat."

As per the plan, sources said that the panchayat would collect the segregated plastic waste, collected from both the houses and the public places, from door-to-door once in 15 days. The panchayat officials would weigh the waste and issue tokens to the residents which could be used to get an equal amount of grocery from a particular shop.

Velusamy further said that the project would be funded by private sponsors, especially Noyyal Pasumai Kazhagam, an organisation that primarily works for an environmental cause. "Already, we have raised awareness about the initiative among 150 residents in Unjapalayam village. From April 1, collection of segregated plastic waste from the residents would be started," said President of Noyyal Pasumai Kazhagam K Palanisamy. Based on its reception, the pilot project would be implemented in other villages of Kaniyur as well, he added. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
grocery plastic waste
India Matters
Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah (File Photo | PTI)
Release Omar Abdullah, or will hear his sister Sara's plea, SC tells Centre
Retired Supreme Court judge Markandey Katju (R) and former CJI Ranjan Gogoi (Photo | PTI and EPS)
'Shameless', 'disgraceful', 'sexual pervert': Katju slams ex-CJI Ranjan Gogoi
Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan (Photo | PTI)
Big B gets 'home quarantined' stamp on hand for COVID-19 awareness
Police officers talk to protesters at Shaheen Bagh on Tuesday. (Photo| EPS/Ashish Kumar Kataria)
Shaheen Bagh women refuse to budge from protest site

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
This is how India's temples are handling coronavirus
India set to be locked down? Government proposes extensive social distancing measures
Gallery
With coronavirus positive cases 150, many states have issued elaborate restrictions to reduce the transmission of virus. The schools, malls, theatres, amusements parks and other places which attracts large crow has been closed. A view of Marina beach in C
COVID-19 impact: With holidays and offices closed, here's how the shutdown in South India looks
A global pandemic is no good sign for Hollywood, which manufactures expensive movies eyeing audience all over the world. From James Bond to new-gen XMen, here are some of the popular flicks that have got the COVID-19 shock so far.
Fast & Furious 9, Disney movies among Hollywood releases postponed due to Coronavirus outbreak | Antlers, Mulan, No Time to Die and more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp