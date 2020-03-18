Barter groceries for waste in Kaniyur

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Who would be unwilling to keep the surroundings clean in exchange for free grocery items? Kaniyur panchayat officials, in association with a non-governmental organisation, have come up with such an irresistible offer for the residents. The novel initiative of providing grocery items equal to the weight of waste collected is aimed at ensuring that the public places are not littered with plastics items.

Speaking to TNIE, Kaniyur Panchayat President K Velusamy (45) said that the pilot project would be launched on April 1. "We came up with this initiative after consulting with the public and environmentalists as drainage channels get frequently clogged with plastics items, affecting the flow of sewage water. First, it would be implemented at Unjapalayam village in the panchayat."

As per the plan, sources said that the panchayat would collect the segregated plastic waste, collected from both the houses and the public places, from door-to-door once in 15 days. The panchayat officials would weigh the waste and issue tokens to the residents which could be used to get an equal amount of grocery from a particular shop.

Velusamy further said that the project would be funded by private sponsors, especially Noyyal Pasumai Kazhagam, an organisation that primarily works for an environmental cause. "Already, we have raised awareness about the initiative among 150 residents in Unjapalayam village. From April 1, collection of segregated plastic waste from the residents would be started," said President of Noyyal Pasumai Kazhagam K Palanisamy. Based on its reception, the pilot project would be implemented in other villages of Kaniyur as well, he added.