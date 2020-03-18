In-house 'solution' to fight the alien

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Tackling the scarcity of hand sanitisers, the Government Rajaji Hospital (GRH) prepares an in-house hand sanitiser, taking help of the College of Pharmacy located at Madurai Medical College.

As the spread of COVID-19 has led to a surge in demand for face masks and hand sanitisers, hospitals face difficulties in procuring adequate stock due to limited supply.

At this juncture, the College of Pharmacy, attached with Madurai Medical College, has recently begun making hand sanitisers named as ‘Madurai Medisan’. With the help of around 50 undergraduate students of pharmaceutical education (B Pharm), the hand sanitiser is being made at the department’s laboratory, sources said. These alcohol-based hand sanitisers are kept for the patients to use.

These sanitisers that are being made for the past five days, were being used only by the medical staff and the patients at the hospital until two days ago. Recently, the hospital has also begun distributing the sanitiser free of cost to government departments, upon receiving a written request.

So far, more than 700 hand sanitiser bottles have been distributed to the hospital as well as to third parties such as the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court, office of the Inspector General of Police (South Zone), Commissioner of Police, Meenakshi Sundareswarar Temple and to the Collectorate, said a hospital official.

While 100 ml bottles were made initially, due to surge in demand, 200 ml bottles are being made now, said hospital sources, while stating that distribution to hospital patients and staff is their priority. While these sanitiser bottles (200 ml) cost less than Rs 100 to prepare, its commercial equivalent is sold anywhere near Rs 250. Sources said these in-house sanitisers are ought to be used within 30 days and are not for sale.

Ban on visitors at prisons for two weeks

To rein in the spread of coronavirus, the prisons department has banned the entry of visitors at Madurai and Palayamkottai central prisons.

Speaking to Express, Deputy Inspector General of Prisons (Madurai Range) D Pazhani said that the Director General of Prisons had issued guidelines based on a direction from the State government. “Nobody will be allowed to visit the inmates unless and until if it is emergency,” he said.

Sources said that even the inmates who go out for specific purposes are being allowed inside the prisons after thorough checkups by a team of doctors. “If a prisoner develops symptoms of coronavirus infection, he would be lodged in a special cell on the prison premises. So far no prisoner has developed any symptom,” they said, adding that the prisoners had been asked to wash their hands regularly. The employees including ministerial and prison staff were asked to wear face masks.

Video conference for court proceeding

Officials said that the prison department has recommended for video conference for court proceedings. “If a prisoner is taken out for court proceeding, then conduct all checks to ensure that he is not affected with COVID-19 before letting him inside the prison. Even the prisoner transferred from other state prisons should be thoroughly checked. The prisoners returning after leave, parole or other reasons should also be checked,” they added.

For the first time in history, Thirumalai Nayak Palacehas been shut for 15 days. Madurai Corporation has closed Rajaji Park, swimming pools and other small parks in the city.