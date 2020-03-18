STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Mahe sexagenarian, who slipped out of hospital, tests positive for COVID

She was asked to remain in isolation for 14 days. She was taken to the Government General Hospital at Mahe and kept in an isolation ward.

Three British tourists with Covid-19 symptoms coming from T’puram shifted to the Ernakulam Mecial College from Ernakulam Junction railway station. | A SANESH

By Express News Service

MAHE/KANNUR: Puducherry registered its first COVID-19 case on Tuesday in Mahe, an enclave of the Union Territory in Kerala. Director of Health and Family Welfare Mohan Kumar said the woman, a native of Chalakkara, had just returned from a pilgrimage to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. She landed in Kozhikode on March 13 and was straight sent to the medical college.

She was asked to remain in isolation for 14 days. She was taken to the Government General Hospital at Mahe and kept in an isolation ward. Her blood sample was sent to Alappuzha lab and the result which came on Tuesday showed that she was positive. “Her family members have been quarantined and their samples will be sent for testing,” Kumar added. But, sources in Kozhikode have a different story to tell. They say she slipped away from the Beach Hospital in Kozhikode, though doctors there had asked her to stay in the isolation ward. “She returned from the airport to Mahe by taxi along with 2 relatives.

As she had been asked to go to a hospital straight from the airport, they went to Mahe GH and went home,” said sources. However, she felt feverish later in the night and informed officials of the health department officials. “She was taken to the Kozhikode Beach Hospital by ambulance. After examination, she was admitted to the isolation ward. But she gave a slip from there and escaped.

She took an auto around 9 pm, reached Kozhikode bus stand, and took a bus home to Chalakkara,” added sources. However, neighbours intervened on March 14. She was admitted to the isolation ward of Mahe GH. Her swab sample was sent for testing, and it came out positive for the disease.

Pinarayi govt to repatriate stranded foreign tourists
Stung by the suffering of foreigners in the state in the backdrop of Coronavirus outbreak, Kerala has decided to take immediate steps to repatriate stranded foreign tourists. There are around 5,600 foreign
tourists struck in the state and they are facing a trust deficit with the local populace.

Speaking to TNIE, tourism director P Balakiran said the Tourism Department will conduct blood tests of stranded foreign tourists on a priority basis. Those who are tested negative will be issued a health certificate to enable them to go to their home country.

Identifying the tourists and issuing medical certificates would be the main responsibility of the state but it has made it clear that the government would not own any financial liability of repatriating them.

