Tamil Nadu fishers in Iran threatened of being arrested as Indian embassy yet to extend help

C Shivakumar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: A day after the plight of Indian fishermen, including 450 from Tamil Nadu, in Iran was highlighted by Express, the fishermen in Kish Island in Hormozgan Province had unusual visitors.

Iranian cops along with boat-owners visited them and threatened to arrest Indian fishermen and cut down all supplies thus putting their lives in peril as fear of coronavirus stalked them with scores of locals in the Island getting infected by the global pandemic.

"Usually, the Indian embassy in Iran or Consulate of India in Bandar Abbas in Iran headed by UN Ogle should have visited us but they have been indifferent to us. We have called them umpteen number of times. Now instead of our embassy people visiting us, we have been put at the mercy of cops," said Rathinam, a fisherman hailing from Ramanthurai in Kanyakumari district.

Trouble began on Tuesday when the boat-owners along with cops, who had handcuffs with them, reached the Kish Island harbour. They began scouting for three boat captains from India. "As they forced them to get into the vehicle, the other Indian fishermen also threatened to go along with them forcing the cops to leave the three men," said Rathinam.

The boatowners have threatened us to either go to sea or leave without any help from them. "We are threatened to be abandoned and our embassy has not even moved a muscle to reach out to us. We have been calling them for the last 21 days and all 'we hear is we are busy, we will contact you'. They have been indifferent to our plight despite the centre and state governments assuring us. Why do we require an embassy if they can't protect the rights of their citizens? It is time the Ministry of External Affairs takes action against these officials," he said.

Captain Johnson Charles, secretary for Meenavar Orunganaipu Sangam, in Kanyakumari says that he received a call from the fisheries department that food is going to be provided by the Indian embassy in Iran. When Express contacted Rathinam, he said he got a call from the embassy that they will be providing them with supplies by evening.

"The fishermen are running out of food. Everything is closed. We have sent SoS to our state and Union government. The fishermen should be airlifted immediately," said johnson.

When Express contacted UN Ogle, the Indian consul in Bandar Abbas on what action he is taking to address the plight of fishermen, he asked to contact Indian embassy in Tehran, which could not be reached. A mail has been sent to the ambassador but till now no response from any official.

While state fisheries minister D Jayakumar has assured that efforts are being taken on a war footing to bring back the fishermen, anxiety looms large among the kith and kin of fishermen in India.