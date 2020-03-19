‘Sivagalai had trade links with Roman empire’

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: Tamil Official Language, Tamil Culture and Archaeology Minister Ma foi K Pandiyarajan said that archaeological excavations at Adichanallur and Sivagalai would begin on March 22.

The minister placed Sivagalai – a village in Thoothukudi district, believed to have had trade relations with the Roman Empire – on a par with Adichanallur site. The Minister said that funding would not be a problem, as the State would not acquire the land. “The land would be leased and handed back to the farmers after the excavation,” Pandiyarajan said.