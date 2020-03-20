Coimbatore riots: Four detained under National Security Act

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE; Police Commissioner Sumit Sharan detained four men, belonging to Hindu and Muslim outfits under the National Security Act, who were already arrested for attacking a Hindu Munnani functionary and hurling a petrol bomb on a mosque in the city.

Sources said, A Azharuddin (30) from Karumbukadai and S Noor Mohammad (30) from Saramedu were arrested for their alleged involvement in the assault on a Hindu Munnani district secretary M Anand on March 4 near Nanjundapuram in the city.

K Pandi alias Sadaiyandi (41), a member of BJP from Periyasamy layout near Rathinapuri and V Akil (23) a member of VHP and resident of Manikkavasakar Street in Rathinapuri were previously arrested on March 10 on the charges of hurling a petrol bomb on a Hidayathul Sunnath Jamath Mosque at Vedhambal Nagar on March 5. They had confessed to hurling petrol bomb on the mosque to take revenge on the attack on a Hindu Munnani functionary. The four were lodged in the Central Prison.