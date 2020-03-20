STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kin regret sending fishers to Iran, want them back

The families of 27 fishermen who are stuck in Iran have knocked on the doors of the Collector for their safe return. The family members met Additional District Collector M S Prasanth. 

The family members of 27 Nagapattinam fishers who went to Iran after visiting District Collectorate

The family members of 27 Nagapattinam fishers who went to Iran after visiting District Collectorate. (Photo| EPS)

By Antony Fernando
Express News Service

The families of 27 fishermen who are stuck in Iran have knocked on the doors of the Collector for their safe return. The family members met Additional District Collector M S Prasanth. 
“My son has gone to Iran to earn a living for our family.

We are heartbroken to learn that he is struggling to eat even once,” said S Selvi, the mother of S Sivakumar, from Nagore, who went to Iran six months ago. According to sources, there are nine from Vizhunthamavadi, seven from Nagore, three each from Perumalpettai, and Chinnangudi, and two each from Keechankuppam, Tharangambadi, and Keezhamovarkarai have gone to Iran in the past one year.

“We sent Arun nine months ago as our family was struggling. He is being deprived of basic human needs. We request the government to bring him back,” said M Anusuya, the elder sister of M Arun (19), from Chinnankudi. “Manimaran (34) and his cousin Semmariappanm (36) went to Iran a couple of months ago. They have hardly earned anything. We are regretting this now,” said Sharmila, the wife of Maniimaran, from Vizhunthamavadi. 

The single biggest death toll in Iran was on Wednesday with at least 147 people succumbing to the illness. 
“Our men are now deprived of clean drinking water. They are staying on the decks and cabins of mechanised boats,” said RV Kumaravel, a representative from the National Fishworkers Forum. 
Collector Praveen P Nair said, “We have conveyed their grievances to the State government. They would consult the Centre and take an action.”

