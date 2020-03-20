STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
‘Meat’ of the matter: Kiran Bedi mixes karma with corona

Along with the image, she wrote a post: “Taking responsibility for who we consume? It’s also about exercise of harmless choices. 

Kiran Bedi

Puducherry Lt Governor Kiran Bedi (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY/CHENNAI: At a time when scientific experts around the world are racking their brains to answer several questions on the COVID-19 outbreak, including what caused the outbreak, what could be the treatment protocol, and measures to contain it, Puducherry Lieutenant General Kiran Bedi seems to have some definitive answers. 

In a Twitter post that she later claimed to have shared only because it was “ in whatapp all over”, the first woman IPS officer of the country implied the COVID-19 outbreak happened because of the ‘karma’ accrued by people eating meat. The post was trolled on social media sites, with several users slamming it as in ‘poor taste’. Bedi shared an image of human beings put inside a cage, surrounded from the outside by animals. The picture had the title: “Its not Corona, its Karma.”

Along with the image, she wrote a post: “Taking responsibility for who we consume? It’s also about exercise of harmless choices. Also about practising non violence? In word, deed and eat?”    Pat came the reply from AICC secretary Sanjay Dutt: “Please appoint her as Vice-Chancellor of #whatsappwonderbox University. That way she can still serve #BJPs paid trolls & brainless bhakts!” The L-G later defended her action asking media to not “misinterpret” her post and “attribute motives”.The last time Bedi received flak on Twitter was for sharing a clipping claiming it’s from NASA and the sun can be heard chanting ‘Om’ in it. The video turned out to be fake.

COVID-19 Kiran Bedi
