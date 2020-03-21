STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Actor-turned-politician Rajinikanth urges for participation in 'Janata Curfew'

Published: 21st March 2020 05:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st March 2020 07:13 PM   |  A+A-

Kollywood actor Rajinikanth

Kollywood actor Rajinikanth (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

CHENNAI: Actor-turned-politician Rajinikanth on Saturday citing the thousands of deaths in Italy due to coronavirus urged the people to stay indoors, practice social distancing and participate in the 'Janata Curfew' on March 22 as called by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In a tweet, Rajinikanth said India is preparing to avoid the crucial Stage 3 community transmission of coronavirus in the country.

"Italy tried implementing similar nationwide curfew to prevent Stage 3, but due to lack of support from the citizens, the efforts failed, resulting in the death of thousands of people to the pandemic," Rajinikanth said.

"We don't want such a crisis in India and I urge everyone to rise to the occasion and participate in the Janata curfew by strictly staying indoors and practising social distancing," he said.

He also called upon people to remember and appreciate the selfless service rendered by the medical personnel by participating in the nationwide appreciation and prayers at 5 p.m. on Sunday.

TAGS
Rajinikanth Janata Curfew
Comments

