Five including infant suspected for coronavirus in Kanniyakumari

By Express News Service

NAGERCOIL: Five persons including a baby have been admitted at Kanniyakumari Government Medical College Hospital on Saturday as coronavirus suspects.

A senior doctor at Kanniyakumari Government College Hospital has informed that five persons have been admitted there on Saturday as COVID-19 suspects. The doctor said that the eight-month-old baby had returned from abroad. Besides, a 49-year-old abroad returnee and 26-year-old Kerala returnee have been admitted.

As apart, 59-year-old and 52-year-old persons, who had no travel history, has been admitted to the medical college hospital. The samples for all five cases were sent to Tirunelveli medical college for testing.