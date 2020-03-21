STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Second positive case’s source yet to be known

The  Health Department is yet to find the source of infection of the 20-year-old man from Uttar Pradesh who was the second COVID-19 positive case in the State.

Published: 21st March 2020 06:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st March 2020 06:02 AM   |  A+A-

CM Edappadi K Palaniswami undergoing thermal scan at the Secretariat on Friday

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Health Department is yet to find the source of infection of the 20-year-old man from Uttar Pradesh who was the second COVID-19 positive case in the State. As many as 163 of his contacts, including his family members and friends, have been quarantined. Health Department officials said 30 people, including eight of his close associates, did not show any symptoms of the virus.

Referring to the case, Health Minister C Vijayabaskar said, “This is very challenging. But, there is no community transmission in Tamil Nadu.” He was speaking to reporters after inspecting 104 helpline centre on Friday. As regards the 21-year-old student from Ireland who tested positive, the Minister said 94 people who are suspected to have come in contact with the person are kept under home quarantine.

Speaking on precautionary measures, Vijayabaskar said, “Like Maharashtra, the Health Department will put a stamp on hands of people under home quarantine from Saturday. We have also procured 500 ventilators and are planning to increase beds in ICU. We have allocated 100 ambulances for shifting people to quarantine facilities. The fever clinic opened at RGGGH  is getting 150 out-patients every day.” 

‘Delhi-based man’s contacts show no symptoms’

In all, 30 people, including eight close associates of the 20-year-old man, who tested positive for COVID19, did not have any symptoms of the virus, Corporation's Health Department officials have said.
Soon after the Delhi-based man approached Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital and got admitted after testing positive on Wednesday, the civic officials screened all the people around his residential complex in Arumbakkam and quarantined 30 people. 

Health officials had, on Thursday, done a thorough 'contact testing' and inquired all the people about their travel and activity history. After an initial check, the 30 people were kept at a facility in Poonamallee. "They are kept under observation and show no symptoms,'' said a top official.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
COVID-19
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Expert Advice: What diabetics need to do in the time of coronavirus
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
COVID Warrior Dr Raman Sharma
Don't Panic! Coronavirus warrior Dr Raman Sharma's advice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Coronavirus Karnataka: State govt to set up 5000 oxygen facilitated beds and 500 ventilators
A mother and child wearing protective masks in the wake of COVID-19 outbreak, at Safdarjung Hospital on Wednesday | Shekhar Yadav
Coronavirus: Dos and Donts, as given by a doctor who treated coronavirus in Rajasthan
Gallery
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the package aims to revive the economy and bring solace to various sectors which are reeling under COVID-19 scare. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala govt announces Rs 20,000 crore special package to tackle coronavirus; highlights
Social distancing is crucial in beating the coronavirus pandemic. With holidays and work from home imposed to control the virus, temples in India have joined the wagon. Here's the list of temples closed for the devotees.
COVID-19 impact: Here are the temples in India that have been shut down
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp