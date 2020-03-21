Second positive case’s source yet to be known

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Health Department is yet to find the source of infection of the 20-year-old man from Uttar Pradesh who was the second COVID-19 positive case in the State. As many as 163 of his contacts, including his family members and friends, have been quarantined. Health Department officials said 30 people, including eight of his close associates, did not show any symptoms of the virus.

Referring to the case, Health Minister C Vijayabaskar said, “This is very challenging. But, there is no community transmission in Tamil Nadu.” He was speaking to reporters after inspecting 104 helpline centre on Friday. As regards the 21-year-old student from Ireland who tested positive, the Minister said 94 people who are suspected to have come in contact with the person are kept under home quarantine.

Speaking on precautionary measures, Vijayabaskar said, “Like Maharashtra, the Health Department will put a stamp on hands of people under home quarantine from Saturday. We have also procured 500 ventilators and are planning to increase beds in ICU. We have allocated 100 ambulances for shifting people to quarantine facilities. The fever clinic opened at RGGGH is getting 150 out-patients every day.”

In all, 30 people, including eight close associates of the 20-year-old man, who tested positive for COVID19, did not have any symptoms of the virus, Corporation's Health Department officials have said.

Soon after the Delhi-based man approached Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital and got admitted after testing positive on Wednesday, the civic officials screened all the people around his residential complex in Arumbakkam and quarantined 30 people.

Health officials had, on Thursday, done a thorough 'contact testing' and inquired all the people about their travel and activity history. After an initial check, the 30 people were kept at a facility in Poonamallee. "They are kept under observation and show no symptoms,'' said a top official.