Third case of infanticide suspected at Sedapatti near Madurai

The village nurse, who had already vaccinated the infant twice, went to vaccine the newborn when she became suspicious after the parents informed that the baby died due to an ailment.

MADURAI: A case of suspected infanticide of a newborn baby girl, which is third in a row, was registered in Madurai district.

According to sources, the couple Muthupandi and Suryaprabha, who hail from Sedapatti near Usilampatti, already have two girl children and when the latter conceived for the third time, she delivered another baby girl at the Sedapatti Primary Health Care center on February 6.

On February 15, the village nurse, who had already vaccinated the infant twice, went to vaccine the newborn at their house. Finding no baby in the house, the parents informed the village nurse that the newborn was died a couple of days after the second vaccine due to an ailment and was buried near the house.

The suspicious nurse informed the health department officials and launched a complaint with the Sedapatti police.

According to a senior medical officer, initially, the police were reluctant in registering an FIR and after a long delay only, they had filed a case. The official also added that an autopsy will be conducted on the deceased baby, on Monday.

Refusing to comment on the delay in registering the case, a senior police officer in the block said that the case is under investigation.

