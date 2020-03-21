STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Velankanni church closed for devotees, mass to be streamed live

The ‘Our Lady of Good Health of Velankanni’ and affiliated churches in Velankanni were shut on Friday, for the first time in decades.

By Antony Fernando
Express News Service

NAGAPATTINAM: The ‘Our Lady of Good Health of Velankanni’ and affiliated churches in Velankanni were shut on Friday, for the first time in decades. All the pilgrim lodges under the administration of the Shrine Basilica are closed along with the booking office. The church management said they would await the government advisory after March 31 before deciding on a further course of action.

“We kept the churches open even in the aftermath of the 2004 tsunami and when Cyclone Gaja struck in 2018. This is the first time we had to shut the doors in probably over 50 years.  Our priests and nuns would pray indoors,” said Fr AMA Prabakar, Rector of Shrine Basilica.

The Matha Kulam Shrine, Nadu Thittu Shrine, Adoration Centre and St Sebastian’s Church were also closed. “We were surprised to know the churches have been shut. They were never shut in the past. All of us from our village used to go there, irrespective of faith. It is saddening,” said G Stephen, a resident of Velankanni.

Earlier this week, the number of Masses was reduced from eight to three. No Mass is currently being held. People, who came to offer prayers on Friday were taken aback by the shutdown and prayed at the gates. “Priests will conduct Mass indoors in the Shrine Basilica twice a day. It will be streamed online on YouTube and on our church’s website,” said parish priest Fr SA Susai Manickam.

The Confession Hall has been kept open as the Lent season is auspicious for Sacrament of Reconciliation (‘Oppuravu’). Most people turn up at churches to confess and receive the sacrament in this period. Priests said they would hear confessions from devotees, but they have also advised to follow health etiquette and maintain social distancing in the hall.

The priests said they are still readily available to give the Sacrament of ‘Anointing of the Sick’ (‘Noyil Poosuthal’) for the ill and aged. Baptism and Confirmation will not be given.

