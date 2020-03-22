25-year-old girl tests positive for Coronavirus in Kovai

Deepak Sathish By

COIMBATORE: A 25-year-old girl, a native of Coimbatore who recently returned from Spain has been tested positive for Coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

Her health condition is stable and monitored at the isolation facility at ESI Hospital, said official sources.

Public Health and Preventive Medicine Department officials said the girl pursuing a Master's degree in Spain had a travel history of New Delhi, Bengaluru as she took different modes of transport to return to Coimbatore. She started her journey on March 15.

The girl approached the health department on March 19 for showing symptoms of Coronavirus infection including fever and cold. Her throat swabs tested at King Institute of Preventive Medicine & Research in Guindy showed a positive result.

Officials stated that the girl would be tested at Coimbatore itself as the Corona testing facility was established at the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital.