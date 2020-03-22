58 prisoners released from Madurai prison to avoid COVID-19 spread

By Express News Service

MADURAI: As a measure to avoid COVID-19 spread in Madurai Central Prison, 58 inmates, including two women, who were involved in bailable offences that are not grave in nature, were released from the prison on Saturday.

“Similarly, 21 prisoners from Theni district jail were also released after due consultation with concerned station inspectors and magistrates,” informed Deputy Inspector General of Prisons (Madurai) D Pazhani.

The decision was taken following a meeting convened by the Administrative judge of the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court Justice PN Prakash in the presence of Principal District Judge A Nazeema Banu and senior police officials, Prison Superintendent M Urmila explained.