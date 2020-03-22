Retired doctors welcome to help us out: Health Minister

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Health Minister C Vijayabaskar on Saturday sought more cooperation from people in carrying out measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus. He expressed concern over the continuous movement of people in large numbers through flights, trains and buses even after the State government was creating awareness about the need for preventing the spread of the disease. Though the government had made all arrangements for screening everyone arriving by various modes of transport, the number of travellers did not recede.

The Minister said this while replying to Leader of the Opposition MK Stalin during the zero hour in the Assembly. He said there would be no dearth of funds for preventive and precautionary measures against Corona and already the Chief Minister had allocated `60 crore towards this. “Every day, I have been updating the press and media in a transparent manner about the number of persons tested positive for Coronavirus, the number of persons screened and the number of persons who have been home quarantined as well as in isolation wards,” he added.

He also said that already, 1,120 beds were available for isolation wards. During Saturday’s discussions, directions have been given to triple the number of beds for isolation wards. Similarly, the number of ventilators would also be increased significantly.

The procedure for buying new ventilators and other equipment have been relaxed so that they could be bought quickly. All preventive measures have been taken on a war-footing. Orders for buying a large number of personal protective equipment, including one lakh N95 masks and 10 lakh triple layer masks, have been placed. “Retired doctors who are willing to serve now on a voluntary basis are being contacted by a committee of experts,” he said.

PM greets CM for measures to prevent spread of COVID-19

Chennai: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday called up Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami over telephone and congratulated him for the measures being taken to prevent the spread of Coronavirus in Tamil Nadu in an efficient manner. Thanking the Prime Minister for the gesture, the Chief Minister explained in detail the precautionary and preventive measures being taken. Palaniswami also informed the Prime Minister that his nine point advisory to keep Corona away would be adhered to strictly in the State during Janta curfew on Sunday.

HC judge donates month’s salary

Chennai: Justice S M Subramaniam of Madras High Court on Saturday donated his one month salary (Rs 2.25 lakh) to the State government to provide solace to the poor and people working in unorganised sectors, who will face hardships due to loss of income on account of lockdowns.

Chennai Metro only for people on essential duty till March 31

Chennai: Furthering its COVID-19 precautionary measures, Chennai Metro Rail has announced that its services from March 23 to 31 will be open only for people who are on essential duty. On these days, Metro services will be unavailable between 4:30 am and 6 am, 10 am and 4 pm and 8 pm and 10 pm. Metro Rail Services from 6 am to 8 am, 8 am to 10 am and 4 pm to 8 pm are for those on essential duty. Metro trains will not be operated on Sunday due to the curfew.