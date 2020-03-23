Coastal Regulation Zone nod for disabled-friendly walkways on Marina beach

SV Krishna Chaitanya By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Greater Chennai Corporation has been granted Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) clearance by Union Environment Ministry to build two temporary walkways at Marina beach for the benefit of the differently-abled at a cost of Rs 90 lakh.

The walkways will be built using eco-friendly material till the High Tide Line and volunteers will help guide wheel chairs till the water. There will be a 380-metre long and three-metre wide walkway behind Labour Statue and the other behind Gandhi Statue, which will be 125-metre long. Since works are to be carried out in CRZ 1(A), an ecologically-sensitive area, the ministry, by a letter to the civic body, imposed certain conditions, which include prohibiting concrete structures.

A six month monitoring report should be submitted by the civic body to the ministry’s regional office regarding implementation of clearance conditions. Jayanthi Murali, member-secretary, TN Coastal Zone Management Authority, which recommended the project to the environment ministry, said it is a people- friendly project. On the occasion of International Day of Disabled Persons on December 3, the civic body held ‘Marina for all’ event creating temporary pathways on Marina sands, which was well appreciated.

A corporation official for parks and town planning said, “No concrete structures will be built. Only slip resistance and waterproof marine plywood will be used. Wooden hand rails will be provided on the sides for safety and support.”