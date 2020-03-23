STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Coastal Regulation Zone nod for disabled-friendly walkways on Marina beach

The walkways will be built using eco-friendly material till the High Tide Line and volunteers will help guide wheel chairs till the water.

Published: 23rd March 2020 03:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd March 2020 03:41 AM   |  A+A-

Photos-South India rains-October2019

A visual from Chennai's Marina beach. (Photo | PTI)

By SV Krishna Chaitanya
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Greater Chennai Corporation has been granted Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) clearance by Union Environment Ministry to build two temporary walkways at Marina beach for the benefit of the differently-abled at a cost of  Rs  90 lakh.

The walkways will be built using eco-friendly material till the High Tide Line and volunteers will help guide wheel chairs till the water. There will be a 380-metre long and three-metre wide walkway behind Labour Statue and the other behind Gandhi Statue, which will be 125-metre long.  Since works are to be carried out in CRZ 1(A), an ecologically-sensitive area, the ministry, by a letter to the civic body, imposed certain conditions, which include prohibiting concrete structures.

A six month monitoring report should be submitted by the civic body to the ministry’s regional office regarding implementation of clearance conditions.  Jayanthi Murali, member-secretary, TN Coastal Zone Management Authority, which recommended the project to the environment ministry, said it is a people- friendly project. On the occasion of International Day of Disabled Persons on December 3, the civic body held ‘Marina for all’ event creating temporary pathways on Marina sands, which was well appreciated.

A corporation official for parks and town planning said, “No concrete structures will be built. Only slip resistance and waterproof marine plywood will be used. Wooden hand rails will be provided on the sides for safety and support.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Marina beach
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Expert Advice: What diabetics need to do in the time of coronavirus
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
COVID Warrior Dr Raman Sharma
Don't Panic! Coronavirus warrior Dr Raman Sharma's advice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Belling the corona cat: Naveen Patnaik, OPS and India clap for India's covid warriors
Centre has advised State Governments to issue appropriate orders to allow only essential services to operate in virus-hit 75 districts. (Photo | Parveen negi, EPS)
Coronavirus: Death toll rises to 7; Centre advises virus-hit states to lockdown 75 districts
Gallery
Find out the last wish and moments of death row convicts before they were executed.
Nirbhaya convicts to Ajmal Kasab: This is what their last wish was before they were hanged
Rabindranath Tagore's 'Hard Times'
World Poetry Day 2020: Poems of hope, faith to read during days of coronavirus pandemic, social distancing
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp