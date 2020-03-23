Tamil Nadu lockdown: Find out what all will be available, what will not

By Express News Service

Tamil Nadu is set to go into lockdown from 6 pm on Tuesday, with all district borders in the state to be sealed till March 31, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami announced in the assembly on Monday. All workers including those working on contractual and outsourcing basis should be paid their wages/ salaries during this period.

It is decided that the examination scheduled on 24.3.2020 for Class XI students will be conducted as scheduled. However, Class XI exams scheduled on 26.3.2020, along with all other exams related to colleges, schools and government recruitments, now stand postponed.

Here's the list of services that will be affected/ exempted from the lockdown:

EXEMPTIONS:



1. Shops selling essential commodities like milk, meat and groceries.

2. Petrol pumps, but with limited staff.

3. Banks, but with restricted working hours and only essential services like cash deposit and withdrawal, cheque clearances, remittances & government transactions. ATMs will be functional.

4. Eateries, but only takeaways. In tea shop no gathering is allowed.

6. Airport domestic flights will ply till Tuesday midnight after which domestic services will also be stopped.

7. All industries permitted to operate shall work at 50% of their strength on rotation basis.

8. Amma canteens with adequate social distancing.

9. Hospitals and medicine related industries.

10. Transportation of food items and packed water.

11. Press and Media offices and establishments. IT, Financial Services Back Offices and ITES Companies. IT and ITES units will ensure employees work from home.

12. E-Commerce, Pharmaceutical and other essentials.

13. Services to Working women hostels, services to old age persons and old age homes, differently abled persons and orphanages is exempted.

14. Transport will be allowed only for ambulances, Vehicles / Cabs owned or contracted by the companies under exempted categories for transportation of staff to work place and back, All Goods Carriers (trucks, tempos, container trailers etc.), Taxis to and fro from airport, hospitals to home, Hearse/funeral services vehicles and Government vehicles engaged in essential services/duties

15. Marriages already fixed on or before 16.3.2020 in marriage halls alone can be conducted subject to a maximum number of 30 guests. The marriage halls are instructed to return the advance paid by the public for all cancelled bookings.

PROHIBITED:



1. Travel outside your home except for accessing basic and essential services and strictly follow social distancing norms detailed in this order and maintain a distance of 1 meter or 3 feet norms.

2. Home delivery of food items through aggregators like Swiggy, Zomato, Uber eats are prohibited.

3. All religious places are closed for public darshan / worship.

4. Travel between districts, unless for essential or emergency purposes, since the district borders will be sealed.

5. Gathering of more than five persons.

6. All shops and commercial establishments except those mentioned above.

7. All public transport including buses, both government & private, trains, metro trains, taxis and auto services will not ply.

8. Most of the government offices will remain closed. Exemptions are that of essential departments like district administration, police, fire and rescue services, prisons, public health, courts and local bodies.

9. TASMAC liquor shops will be closed