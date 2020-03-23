STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Teachers to go to school even as students stay at home in Chennai

One such case is that of elementary teachers. They have been asked to come to school to plan the next academic year.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Even as the Union HRD Ministry on Saturday directed all educational institutions under its ambit to permit their staff to work from home till March end, the state is yet to take a decision on similar lines. This has put the staff of many educational institutions in a fix as they have to come to work on Monday even as students have been told to stay at home.

One such case is that of elementary teachers. They have been asked to come to school to plan the next academic year. “We do not need too much planning for elementary school children. Many teachers are coming with their children as there is no one to take care of them at home, putting all of us at risk,” said a teacher.

PK Ilamaran, a functionary of the Teachers’ Association said, it would be prudent to postpone class 11 and 12 exams. “At least disinfectants should be sprayed in halls before and after exams,” he said. Meanwhile, KM Karthik, founder of All India Private College Employees Union wrote a letter to Chief Minister on Sunday, asking to allow teachers to work from home.

The MHRD letter also has an advisory on the conduct of staff while working from home. Faculty members and researchers have been advised to engage in online content development, evaluation and teaching.

They also have to prepare lesson plan and develop instructional material for next semester or year. Since the government college staff come under bodies like UGC or AICTE, they need not show up for work until March 31.

