STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Three fresh COVID-19 positive cases reported in Tamil Nadu: Health Ministry

As part of curbing the spread of virus, Tamil Nadu government has announced a lockdown till March 31 from 6 PM on Tuesday.

Published: 23rd March 2020 10:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd March 2020 10:54 PM   |  A+A-

So far 11 people have tested positive to coronavirus in Mumbai and 127 people are admitted for possible infection.

Representational Image. (Photo | Senbagapandiyan, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The State confirmed three more COVID-19 positive cases on Monday with this the number of cases increased to 12 including the one discharged. 

The cases were confirmed by the Health Minister C Vijayabaskar through Twitter. He said, a 25-year-old man, resident of Purasawakam who returned from London and a 48-year-old man, resident of Tiruppur who also returned from London tested positive. In the third case, which raises the question of community transmission, a 54-year-old man residing in Anna Nagar in Madurai tested positive. The minister said the man had no history of travel abroad or to other districts and so officials are tracing how he contracted the disease.

The patients are undergoing treatment at Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital, ESI Hospital and Rajaji Hospital respectively. The minister also said the patients are stable.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Vijaya Baskar Tamil Nadu coronavirus
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Expert Advice: What diabetics need to do in the time of coronavirus
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
COVID Warrior Dr Raman Sharma
Don't Panic! Coronavirus warrior Dr Raman Sharma's advice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai Corporation has deployed 15 sprayer trucks to disinfect several buildings in the city. Picture taken at Rippon Building on Saturday | DEBADATTA MALLICK
Coronavirus: Chennai Corporation to paste “Do Not Enter” stickers in houses under quarantine
Police advise riders to avoid unnecessary travel in Kerala Kozhikode on Sunday. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Coronavirus: As cases surge to 95, Kerala CM announces lockdown
Gallery
With Tamil Nadu all set to go into lockdown from 6 pm on Tuesday, shops other than those selling essential commodities like milk, meat and groceries will not function. How about eateries, meat stalls and government offices? Find out here. (Photos | EPS)
Tamil Nadu lockdown: From hospitals to food delivery, what services will be affected and exempted. Find out
Bollywood 'Queen' Kangana Ranaut has entertained movie buffs with several outstanding performances throughout her career of nearly a decade and a half. Her journey from being a girl from a small village in Himachal Pradesh with starry dreams to a National
Happy birthday Kangana Ranaut: Check out 10 must watch films of the Bollywood 'Queen'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp