Three fresh COVID-19 positive cases reported in Tamil Nadu: Health Ministry

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The State confirmed three more COVID-19 positive cases on Monday with this the number of cases increased to 12 including the one discharged.

The cases were confirmed by the Health Minister C Vijayabaskar through Twitter. He said, a 25-year-old man, resident of Purasawakam who returned from London and a 48-year-old man, resident of Tiruppur who also returned from London tested positive. In the third case, which raises the question of community transmission, a 54-year-old man residing in Anna Nagar in Madurai tested positive. The minister said the man had no history of travel abroad or to other districts and so officials are tracing how he contracted the disease.

#coronaupdate: 3 new #COVID19 positive cases in TN. 25 Y M Purasaivakkam, London return at #RGGH. 48 Y M Tiruppur,London return at #ESI Hosp. 54 Y M,MDU - Annanagar at #Rajaji Hosp. All 3 in isolation & treatment. @MoHFW_INDIA @CMOTamilNadu #Vijayabaskar — Dr C Vijayabaskar (@Vijayabaskarofl) March 23, 2020

The patients are undergoing treatment at Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital, ESI Hospital and Rajaji Hospital respectively. The minister also said the patients are stable.