Foreign medicos want licence soon to assist seniors

Omjasvin MD By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: As the number of positive cases of COVID-19 increased by the hour, many foreign university medical graduates in the State, waiting for their licence, want the State Medical Council to hasten the process, so that they can help out their seniors in the crisis.In January, around 4,000 medicos passed the mandatory Foreign Medical Graduates Examination (FMGE) conducted by the Indian Medical Council, and in that, close to 500 are from Tamil Nadu. The provisional certificates are yet to be issued to them by the State medical council. The young doctors said their induction would help increase the testing process in remote districts.

“Currently, it is mostly people from non-medical groups going for door-to-door screening campaigns. We are fresh graduates and we will have the opportunity to assist in conducting such measures,’’ said Insaf Ahamed, who has done MD from Kursk State University in Russia.

A one year internship is mandatory for foreign medicos before they start practicing in India. ‘’Until last year, medical grads from China didn’t have to do an internship, but this year it has changed,’’ said Vinodhagan, an MBBS graduate from Zhejiang University in China.

He added that if certificates were issued after March, the process would take months to complete. ‘’They will verify all the certificates locally and with the university before giving the licence,’’ he said. Malarvizhi Nivetha, an MD from Russia said, ‘’We can help the doctors in districts to screen people in their houses itself and prevent any possible spread of the virus. TNIE contacted the State Medical Council for comments, but there was no response.

Ensure salaries are paid on time: Stalin

Chennai: DMK has urged the State government to make sure salaries of private sector employees are paid on time. In a press release, party president MK Stalin said of the 75 districts across the country the union government has instructed that only the essential services should be allowed in Chennai, Kancheepuram and Erode districts, where Coronavirus infection has been reported. In this situation, the government should work to instill confidence in people. “Only isolation would prevent the spread of Coronavirus. Therefore, we must stay indoors.” He also urged the government to bear the test fee of `4,500 for COVID-19 and increase beds, ventilators, isolation wards in government hospitals and if need arises to take over private buildings and colleges.

SLBC yet to announce new bank timings

Chennai: The State has yet to announce change in timings for bank operations after Indian Indian Banks’ Association (IBA) announced change in timings following the pandemic. All India Nationalised Bank Officers Federation General secretary G V Manimaran told Express that other states have announced the revised timing and the State Level Bankers committee has yet to take decision. “We have asked SLBC to take a decision in this regard and they have yet to get back,” he said, adding other states have already implemented the new timings. This comes after banks have started undertaking only essential services like cash deposit and withdrawal, cheque clearances, remittances and government transactions. “Other non-essential services may be suspended,” the IBA said in a statement.