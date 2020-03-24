Jayalalithaa's residence Veda Nilayam to be made memorial soon: Kadambur Raju

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Information Minister Kadabur S Raju on Monday told the Assembly that Veda Nilayam, the residence of former chief minister Jayalalithaa, would be converted into a memorial very soon.Giving a detailed account of the steps taken in this regard, Raju said a few cases were pending on this matter, and the government would take expeditious steps to settle them.

During a discussion on the demands for grants for his department, the minister said that the memorial for Jayalalithaa being constructed at a cost of Rs 50.80 crore on Marina would be completed soon and that Chief Minister Palaniswami would inaugurate it.

ANNOUNCEMENTS

■ Accreditation cards would be issued to media correspondents in every district

■ Birth anniversaries of Swami Sahajananda, Ramasamy Padayatchiyar, Pattukottai Alagirisamy. Narayasamy Naidu and former Chairman of Daily Thanthi B Sivanthi Adityan would be celebrated

■ Kamaraj memorial in T Nagar renovated at a cost of Rs 7 lakh

■ CCTVs in Valluvar Kottam and Kalaivanar Arangam at Rs 16 lakh

■ Colour digital production printer would be bought at a cost of Rs 1 crore for the Government Central Printing Press in Chennai

■ Programmable cutting machines for government printing presses in Chennai, Madurai and Salem at a cost of Rs 1.71 crore