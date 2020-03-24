STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Jayalalithaa's residence Veda Nilayam to be made memorial soon: Kadambur Raju

A few cases are pending on this issue and govt will take steps to settle them the minister said

Published: 24th March 2020 03:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th March 2020 03:08 AM   |  A+A-

File photo of AIADMK workers in front of Veda Nilayam at Poes Garden to catch a glimpse of AIADMK general secretary V K Sasikala on Saturday | d sampathkumar

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Information Minister Kadabur S Raju on Monday told the Assembly that Veda Nilayam, the residence of former chief minister Jayalalithaa, would be converted into a memorial very soon.Giving a detailed account of the steps taken in this regard, Raju said a few cases were pending on this matter, and the government would take expeditious steps to settle them.

During a discussion on the demands for grants for his department, the minister said that the memorial for Jayalalithaa being constructed at a cost of Rs 50.80 crore on Marina would be completed soon and that Chief Minister Palaniswami would inaugurate it.

ANNOUNCEMENTS 
■     Accreditation cards would be issued to media correspondents in every district
■     Birth anniversaries of Swami Sahajananda, Ramasamy Padayatchiyar, Pattukottai Alagirisamy. Narayasamy Naidu and former Chairman of Daily Thanthi B Sivanthi Adityan would be celebrated
■     Kamaraj memorial in T Nagar renovated at a cost of Rs 7 lakh
■     CCTVs in Valluvar Kottam and Kalaivanar Arangam at Rs 16 lakh
■     Colour digital production printer would be bought at a cost of Rs 1 crore for the Government Central Printing Press in Chennai
■    Programmable cutting machines for government printing presses in Chennai, Madurai and Salem at a cost of Rs 1.71 crore

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Veda Nilayam Jayalalithaa
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Expert Advice: What diabetics need to do in the time of coronavirus
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
COVID Warrior Dr Raman Sharma
Don't Panic! Coronavirus warrior Dr Raman Sharma's advice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai Corporation has deployed 15 sprayer trucks to disinfect several buildings in the city. Picture taken at Rippon Building on Saturday | DEBADATTA MALLICK
Coronavirus: Chennai Corporation to paste “Do Not Enter” stickers in houses under quarantine
Police advise riders to avoid unnecessary travel in Kerala Kozhikode on Sunday. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Coronavirus: As cases surge to 95, Kerala CM announces lockdown
Gallery
With Tamil Nadu all set to go into lockdown from 6 pm on Tuesday, shops other than those selling essential commodities like milk, meat and groceries will not function. How about eateries, meat stalls and government offices? Find out here. (Photos | EPS)
Tamil Nadu lockdown: From hospitals to food delivery, what services will be affected and exempted. Find out
Bollywood 'Queen' Kangana Ranaut has entertained movie buffs with several outstanding performances throughout her career of nearly a decade and a half. Her journey from being a girl from a small village in Himachal Pradesh with starry dreams to a National
Happy birthday Kangana Ranaut: Check out 10 must watch films of the Bollywood 'Queen'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp