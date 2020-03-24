STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Lockdown: Chennai's Koyambedu market to be 'retailers only'

Earlier, the Market management Committee officials had told Express that it will function from 4 am to noon since it comes under the Essential Commodities Act.

File picture of Koyambedu onion market

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: In the wake of Section 144 being imposed, Koyambedu wholesale market is out of bounds for public and will be only open for the retailers, announced Chennai Corporation in a release on Tuesday. 

Following a meeting with Police Commissioner AK Visvanathan, Corporation Commissioner G Prakash announced that the retailers are requested to buy the essentials from Koyambedu and sell it in their respective areas. 

‘‘Public can buy it in their own areas and need not visit big markets like Koyambedu, Chintadripet or Kothawalchavadi,’’ said Prakash. 

Office goers are requested to carry their ID cards with them and further, every Corporation Zone will have two flying squads with three members each. 

Corporation Commissioner also told the 5,000 people home quarantined to stay and home. ‘‘It will become a criminal offence to leave the houses and strict action will be taken,’’ he said. 

Eight police check posts have been set up in Chennai Corporation limits. 
 

