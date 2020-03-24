Pondicherry government announces Corona relief of Rs 2000 to all ration cards

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: Puducherry government will provide a corona relief of Rs 2000 to all ration cardholders in the Union territory.

Announcing this evening, Chief Minister V Narayanasamy said that the administration has taken this decision in response to the plea made by elected representatives. The amount has been allocated and would be deposited in the bank accounts of 3.44 lakhs ration cardholders, said the Chief minister. It will have a financial burden of Rs 68 crores to the government.

He said as an experimental measure, some relaxation would be granted on Wednesday and milk booths, vegetable and grocery stores besides medical stores would be opened on Wednesday. If it was found that the places were crowded, then all shops will be closed, except medical stores.

