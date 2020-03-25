STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Coronavirus pandemic: How to stay focussed in times of stress

Ananya's biggest fear is being infected and passing on the virus to her father. Two suicides have been linked to COVID-19 and with lockdowns imposed, many are feeling a 'sense of apocalyptic doom'

Published: 25th March 2020 10:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th March 2020 10:56 AM   |  A+A-

coronavirus, Tirupati

Municipality workers spraying disinfectant in Tirupati on Tuesday. (Photo | Madhav K, EPS)

By Sowmya Mani
Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Ananya (name changed) is a 24-year-old who works in Tiruchy while her family is in
Bengaluru. Ananya already suffers from anxiety and depression and has been receiving  therapy. With the advent of COVID-19, her anxiety has increased, especially since her father is immunocompromised. He was recently diagnosed with cancer and has just started chemotherapy. She  was anxious about being with her parents and also uncertain about whether her father's treatment could be continued in the present circumstances.

Ananya's biggest fear is being infected and passing on the virus to her father. Two suicides have been linked to COVID-19 and with lockdowns imposed, many are feeling a 'sense of apocalyptic doom'.

"I have always been an anxious person, but after COVID-19, my anxiety has gotten even worse. You never know what is going to come next. You get up in the morning and you read or listen to different news of how people are dying and the number of positive cases each day increasing, it is scary. I cannot focus or think straight. I do not know if I will survive, I do not know if I will make it out of this. It has become a series of 'I don't knows', which I cannot take anymore," said Rahul (name changed), an engineer.

Fear, stress and anxiety levels are increasing, say doctors. Many psychiatrists and counsellors have reported an increase in the number of patients in the past month.

"I have seen five patients anxious about corona in a single day. Fear of infection is rampant. This is especially difficult for patients with OCD. 
This has given a trigger to their obsession and they have started washing their hands more. The important thing is, we must not panic," said Dr. K Ramakrishnan, Director, Athma Hospitals.

It is very important to pay attention to the mental health of healthcare workers, who are leading the fight against the virus. The most important thing, according to doctors is, to speak out and seek help if feeling anxious, afraid, stressed or confused.

"Seek help if you need it. If  you cannot visit a doctor, there are a lot of online counsellors available, or just pick up the phone and speak to a friend or family. It is crucial to acknowledge your anxiety," said Dr Priya, a psychiatrist.

Since most anxieties are triggered by the influx of information, doctors say, the best thing is to switch off. Just do not read the news if it makes you anxious. "Use this time to spend quality time with your family. When will you get such solid time with your loved ones? Play indoor games, bond. It is also a good time to introspect. Start reading, pick up an old hobby, work on yourself," said Ramakrishnan.

Sukanya (name changed)  is away from her parents and husband because of work. Her husband works in Spain, her parents are in Mumbai and she is not in a position to leave. She has started taking therapy as she feels deep stress as she is unable to be with her loved ones.

"I was really anxious and my mind keeps racing. My parents and husband are in places where the virus has spread and multiple deaths are being reported. I have had nightmares looking at the news. I' have started working out and switching off from the news periodically," said Sukanya.

The most important thing is to stay connected even if you are under home quarantine. "Sleep well, follow a routine, stay connected with loved ones. Do something that makes you happy," said Dr Manisha.

coronavirus coronavirus pandemic COVID 19
