STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

68 contacts of COVID-19 positive man from Ranipet traced, two of them in Chennai

The patient is undergoing treatment at the government district headquarters hospital in Walajapet and his condition is said to be stable.

Published: 26th March 2020 08:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th March 2020 08:42 PM   |  A+A-

The Coronavirus isolation ward is cordoned off by erecting barricades at the District Headquarters Hospital, Walajapet in Ranipet

The Coronavirus isolation ward is cordoned off by erecting barricades at the District Headquarters Hospital, Walajapet in Ranipet. (Photo| EPS)

By R Sivakumar
Express News Service

RANIPET: The district administration has traced 68 people who were in contact with the 26-year-old youngster who tested positive for COVID-19 in Ranipet district. They are spread across Ranipet, Tirupathur and Chennai districts.

The patient is undergoing treatment at the government district headquarters hospital in Walajapet and his condition is said to be stable.

“The patient is being monitored by a team of doctors. All his vitals are very very normal. If needed, he will be shifted to the medical college,” said S Divyadharshini, Ranipet district collector.

CLICK HERE TO FOLLOW CORONAVIRUS LIVE UPDATES

She said the 68 people have been isolated and warned against moving out. Of them, 49 are from Ranipet, 17 from Tirupathur and 2 from Chennai.

“All of the contacts in Ranipet district have been quarantined,” the collector said, adding that the collectors and deputy directors of health in Tirupathur and Chennai were informed of the contacts there with their phone numbers.

Following the detection of the COVID-19 case, the entire habitation was locked down. The inmates of about 750 houses located in 10 streets surrounding the house of the youngster were advised to stay indoors and not move out.

Workers of Melvisharam municipality led by its commissioner P Thirumalselvam sanitized all the houses on Thursday.

“We have employed 12 people including five of our staff for sanitizing all the 750 houses. Disinfectants were sprayed using a jetrodding machine,” he said.

Houses located at Anaikkal in Arcot were also sanitized after a 24-year-old man from the area was admitted with symptoms at the government district headquarters hospital in Walajapet.

A total of 219 persons have been home quarantined in Ranipet district.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Coronavirus Covid-19 Ranipet Tamil Nadu
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Expert Advice: What diabetics need to do in the time of coronavirus
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
COVID Warrior Dr Raman Sharma
Don't Panic! Coronavirus warrior Dr Raman Sharma's advice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi government distribute food to homeless people on Thursday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Corona and Poverty: How 15000 homeless in Delhi are struggling to survive both
Police personnel checking motorists during lockdown.(Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Voices: Here's what India is saying about the coronavirus lockdown
Gallery
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced a complete lockdown across the country for 21 days from Tuesday midnight, asserting that social distancing is the only way out for the country in its decisive battle against the coronavirus. As per the guidelines
COVID-19: PM Modi puts India under lockdown for 21 days; find out what services are open, what stays shut
Several Kollywood top stars including Ranini, Suriya, Karthi and Vijay Sethupati, besides many filmmakers have pitched in to help the Film Employees Federation of South India (FEFSI) members. (Photo | EPS)
Rajini to Vijay Sethupathi: Kollywood stars rush to help film folk hit by coronavirus
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp