68 contacts of COVID-19 positive man from Ranipet traced, two of them in Chennai

RANIPET: The district administration has traced 68 people who were in contact with the 26-year-old youngster who tested positive for COVID-19 in Ranipet district. They are spread across Ranipet, Tirupathur and Chennai districts.

The patient is undergoing treatment at the government district headquarters hospital in Walajapet and his condition is said to be stable.

“The patient is being monitored by a team of doctors. All his vitals are very very normal. If needed, he will be shifted to the medical college,” said S Divyadharshini, Ranipet district collector.

She said the 68 people have been isolated and warned against moving out. Of them, 49 are from Ranipet, 17 from Tirupathur and 2 from Chennai.

“All of the contacts in Ranipet district have been quarantined,” the collector said, adding that the collectors and deputy directors of health in Tirupathur and Chennai were informed of the contacts there with their phone numbers.

Following the detection of the COVID-19 case, the entire habitation was locked down. The inmates of about 750 houses located in 10 streets surrounding the house of the youngster were advised to stay indoors and not move out.

Workers of Melvisharam municipality led by its commissioner P Thirumalselvam sanitized all the houses on Thursday.

“We have employed 12 people including five of our staff for sanitizing all the 750 houses. Disinfectants were sprayed using a jetrodding machine,” he said.

Houses located at Anaikkal in Arcot were also sanitized after a 24-year-old man from the area was admitted with symptoms at the government district headquarters hospital in Walajapet.

A total of 219 persons have been home quarantined in Ranipet district.