STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

COVID-19 lockdown: 1434 cases registered by TN cops for violations of Section 144

According to a senior police officer, 12 cases have been registered against people for spreading fake news and rumours and eight people have been arrested in this regard. 

Published: 26th March 2020 02:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th March 2020 03:40 PM   |  A+A-

Coronavirus, Lockdown, Chennai

Police personnel checking motorists as the state witness first day of lockdown at Chennai. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)

CHENNAI: As many as 1434 cases have been registered by police across Tamil Nadu against people who violated Section 144 in the last two days (March 24 & 25).

According to a senior police officer, 12 cases have been registered against people for spreading fake news and rumours and eight people have been arrested in this regard. 

CLICK HERE TO FOLLOW CORONAVIRUS LIVE UPDATES

Also, six people have been arrested for violating home quarantine including one in Chennai. A release issued by the city police stated that around 156 check points have been set up in the city and two-wheeler and patrol vehicles are patrolling round the clock.

In the last 12 hours (from 6 pm on Wednesday to 6 am on Thursday), 53 cases have been registered  in the city against people for violating Section 144.

Eight men have been booked for drunken driving, 194 cases have been registered for not wearing helmets and 47 cases have been registered against people involved in other traffic violations.

The state police have requested the public to stay at home and in some places the police are seen handing out punishments to those found roaming on the streets unnecessarily.  

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
COVID-19 Coronavirus Tamil Nadu Section 144
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Expert Advice: What diabetics need to do in the time of coronavirus
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
COVID Warrior Dr Raman Sharma
Don't Panic! Coronavirus warrior Dr Raman Sharma's advice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi government distribute food to homeless people on Thursday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Corona and Poverty: How 15000 homeless in Delhi are struggling to survive both
Police personnel checking motorists during lockdown.(Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Voices: Here's what India is saying about the coronavirus lockdown
Gallery
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced a complete lockdown across the country for 21 days from Tuesday midnight, asserting that social distancing is the only way out for the country in its decisive battle against the coronavirus. As per the guidelines
COVID-19: PM Modi puts India under lockdown for 21 days; find out what services are open, what stays shut
Several Kollywood top stars including Ranini, Suriya, Karthi and Vijay Sethupati, besides many filmmakers have pitched in to help the Film Employees Federation of South India (FEFSI) members. (Photo | EPS)
Rajini to Vijay Sethupathi: Kollywood stars rush to help film folk hit by coronavirus
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp