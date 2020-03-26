COVID-19 lockdown: 1434 cases registered by TN cops for violations of Section 144

Express News Service By

CHENNAI: As many as 1434 cases have been registered by police across Tamil Nadu against people who violated Section 144 in the last two days (March 24 & 25).

According to a senior police officer, 12 cases have been registered against people for spreading fake news and rumours and eight people have been arrested in this regard.

CLICK HERE TO FOLLOW CORONAVIRUS LIVE UPDATES

Also, six people have been arrested for violating home quarantine including one in Chennai. A release issued by the city police stated that around 156 check points have been set up in the city and two-wheeler and patrol vehicles are patrolling round the clock.

In the last 12 hours (from 6 pm on Wednesday to 6 am on Thursday), 53 cases have been registered in the city against people for violating Section 144.

Eight men have been booked for drunken driving, 194 cases have been registered for not wearing helmets and 47 cases have been registered against people involved in other traffic violations.

The state police have requested the public to stay at home and in some places the police are seen handing out punishments to those found roaming on the streets unnecessarily.